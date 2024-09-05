AGL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.36%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
DFML 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
DGKC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.5%)
FFBL 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
KOSM 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.24%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
NBP 57.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.49%)
OGDC 137.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.36%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
SEARL 58.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TOMCL 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
UNITY 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,354 Increased By 7.8 (0.09%)
BR30 27,069 Increased By 32.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,938 Increased By 89.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 25,009 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.01%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-05

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has integrated 9,130 big retailers into Point of Sales (POS) system up to September 2024 to document transactions of Tier-I retailers specially hotels/ restaurants.

According to the list of retailers compiled by the FBR till September 2024, a total of 9,130 Tier-I retailers were registered with the POS system.

Out of 9,130 big retailers with Point of Sales (POS) system up to July 2024, a total of 660 restaurants were registered with the POS system and 506 leather and textile retailers were registered with the FBR till July 2024.

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Moreover, only 277 shopkeepers/retailers have so far paid Rs503,632 as tax under Tajir Dost Scheme.

According to the latest data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the number of registered retailers now stood at 63,964 under the Tajir Dost Scheme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

traders FBR RETAILERS POS system Big retailers Tier 1 retailers Point of Sales System Point of Sales Tajir Dost Scheme income tax on traders

Comments

200 characters

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

PIA sell-off likely by next month

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories