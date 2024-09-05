9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has integrated 9,130 big retailers into Point of Sales (POS) system up to September 2024 to document transactions of Tier-I retailers specially hotels/ restaurants.

According to the list of retailers compiled by the FBR till September 2024, a total of 9,130 Tier-I retailers were registered with the POS system.

Out of 9,130 big retailers with Point of Sales (POS) system up to July 2024, a total of 660 restaurants were registered with the POS system and 506 leather and textile retailers were registered with the FBR till July 2024.

Moreover, only 277 shopkeepers/retailers have so far paid Rs503,632 as tax under Tajir Dost Scheme.

According to the latest data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the number of registered retailers now stood at 63,964 under the Tajir Dost Scheme.

