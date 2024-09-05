Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Wednesday, warned that his party would launch street movement in the country in case “they made any attempt to destroy the Supreme Court of Pakistan like other institutions of the country.”

Talking to reporters informally after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, he said that after destroying the country’s other institutions, now they are attacking the apex court.

“PTI will start street protests if they tried to destroy the Supreme Court,” he said, adding the apex court was the only identity left and now they were going to destroy it.

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

He said there was no need of an enemy attack to destroy nations. When corrupt and incompetent people were appointed as heads of institutions then a nation itself was destroyed, he said, adding the Bangladesh cricket team secured a whitewash over the Pakistan cricket team, what would be a worse defeat than that.

Khan said “cricket is a technical game and they have appointed their blue-eyed Mohsin Naqvi as the PCB chief. Former Pakistan cricket team captain Rameez Raja was not my relative, he was a professional cricketer and I appointed him as the PCB chief.”

“Now the ‘Baray Sahib’ has appointed his own PCB chief who is a corrupt man,” he said in a sarcastic tone.

He alleged that the man [Naqvi] who had committed fraud in the election as well as in wheat was appointed by the ‘Baray Sahib’ as interior minister and the PCB chief.

He said he [Naqvi] had destroyed country’s cricket.

Khan alleged that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had reserved the judgment regarding the NAB amendment case for the last three months.

They would announce the judgment of the NAB amendment case after his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said, adding that due to the NAB amendment, five cases of former prime minister Nawaz Shrif, four cases of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and nine cases of President Asif Ali Zardari and his frontmen had been frozen.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam-commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, adjourned the case till today (Thursday) after both defence and prosecution completed their arguments over Bushra Bibi’s acquittal application.

The court after hearing the arguments reserved its verdict and will announce it today (Thursday). Khan’s wife’s lawyer Usman Gull, while arguing over the acquittal application, requested the court to acquit his client. NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected to the acquittal pleas and requested the court to reject the plea.

