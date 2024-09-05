SSGC disconnects 3,276 illegal gas connections

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), in its efforts to curtail the UFG (Unaccounted for Gas) has been taking active steps to prevent its increase.

One major contributor to UFG is gas theft; a menace that has been ailing the society since long. The Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) teams, along with Customer Relations Department (CRD), and Recovery teams have been going an extra mile in order to bring down the rising incidences of gas theft.

Over the past week, the team has progressed further than ever before, managing to disconnect 3,276 illegal gas connections in its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan. In Karachi alone, the teams have removed 2,895 illegal gas connections, whereas, in Balochistan, a total of 365 illegal connections were removed, and in Upper Sindh 16 illegal connections were disconnected.

It should be noted that the teams have been carrying out raids against domestics as well as commercial units that have been suspected of gas theft, and eventually, have been found to be involved in it.

Through multiple surveys, the team identifies areas where the infestation of gas theft is at its prime, and after raiding, takes all rubber pipes and material used for stealing gas from the Company’s main service line in custody, after which FIR is files against the culprits.

Gas Theft is a serious crime against the community and strict action will be taken against all those involved in this heinous crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024