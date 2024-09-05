AGL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 144.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.89%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.17%)
DFML 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
DGKC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
FFBL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
HUBC 154.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
NBP 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.51%)
OGDC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.44%)
PAEL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
UNITY 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,359 Increased By 13.4 (0.16%)
BR30 27,098 Increased By 61 (0.23%)
KSE100 78,948 Increased By 100.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,034 Increased By 22.1 (0.09%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-05

‘Country now buried under mountain of debt’

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 07:03am

KARACHI: The Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan, the President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that those who consider borrowing the only solution to every problem of the country have jeopardized the economy and threatened the integrity of the country.

He said the country is now buried under a mountain of debt, and it has become difficult to get out.

He said that the economic managers and the heads of big institutions like PIA and Railways have to deal with one borrower after another. Mian Zahid Hussain said that similarly economic managers spend most of their time repaying old loans and obtaining new loans to keep system afloat.

He said that arranging loan repayments and taking new loans has become a routine that prevents anyone from doing anything constructive.

He said that debt management is becoming more complicated and time-consuming.

At this time, the IMF wants Pakistan's friendly countries to first roll over the debt of twelve billion dollars, after which it will start lending, while the friendly countries and other lenders want Pakistan to start the IMF program first, after which they will start lending.

In this conflict, the country is experiencing a delay in receiving the IMF loan, which is causing losses and increasing investors’ anxiety.

Hussain said that while the country’s resources are limited, which the IMF is concerned about.

Some important sectors of the country's economy are not ready to pay taxes, which is worsening the situation instead of improving it.

The anti-Pakistani forces have successfully mixed terrorism with political issues, which have ignited hatred in the two provinces. Instead of being confused by this agenda of anti-Pakistan forces, terrorists need to be crushed with full force.

The non-stop apprehension of past rulers who tried to solve even minor political issues with the help of a stick has turned these minor issues into militancy and insurgency, which has raised questions about the future of CPEC, Gwadar, and big dam projects.

He further said that now is the time to understand the implications of the policy of considering the protestors as a threat to the state and to make a policy to resolve political issues through understanding. At the same time, terrorism should be dealt with the full force.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain debt Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

‘Country now buried under mountain of debt’

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories