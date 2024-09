ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Wednesday announced that the moon for the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 AH was not sighted anywhere in the country.

Addressing media following a meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in the federal capital, he said the 1st of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 AH will fall on Friday, September 6, while Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will be observed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.