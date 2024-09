KARACHI: In the T-bill auction on Wednesday, participation of Rs 1,618 billion was seen with government raising Rs 835 billion against target of Rs 700 billion and maturity of Rs 385 billion.

Yields fell by 1bps only in the 3-month bond, with 3-month bond at 17.4799 percent, 6-month bond at 17.7399 percent and 1-year bond at 16.9989 percent.

