Minister says govt responsible for safety of every woman at workplace

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that it is responsibility of the government to ensure the safety and security of every woman in workplace.

The minister expressed these views on Wednesday while chairing a meeting of the committee established by the Ministry of Planning to address issues related to harassment of women. The meeting was attended by the planning secretary and all female staff of the ministry.

The minister highlighted that upon assuming office, the government established a Gender Unit with the objective of increasing women’s participation in national development.

“This initiative aims to create a workplace environment where women feel secure and confident in their roles, and to make the Ministry of Planning a model of safety for women,” he said.

Minister Iqbal further mentioned that a state-of-the-art daycare facility has been established to provide peace of mind to working mothers, allowing them to focus on their work without concerns or worry for their children’s well-being.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024