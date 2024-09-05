AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

NAB arrests 2 persons for alleged involvement in fraud scam

Safdar Rasheed Published 05 Sep, 2024 08:07am

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has successfully arrested two high-profile accused persons allegedly involved in a major investment fraud scam titled as Prime-Zone investment Scheme.

As per details, a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) was constituted to probe and hold a crack-down against Prime Zone scam over the plaints received in an open court held at NAB-Lahore.

During the course of Investigation proceedings, it was unearthed that the accused persons are alleged to have defrauded the general public by enticing them to invest in a Ponzi scheme of investing in LPG business, promising exorbitant monthly basis returns.

After obtaining sufficient proof of corruption, the Combined Investigation Team has apprehended two accused persons named Nadeem Anwar and Faheem Anjum during the course of thorough investigation. It is also alleged that the Prime-Zone administration operated to solicit investments from unsuspecting individuals under the guise of lucrative financial benefits worth billions promising unrealistic returns on a monthly basis.

During the course of Investigations, so far, 1800 complainants registered their claims to the tune of Rs1.25 Billion (approx.). The Investigation team had earlier apprehended two accused persons namely Mufti Rizwan and Shahzad Ahmed, whereas, the Bureau is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and recover plundered money.

NAB-L team would produce both arrested accused persons Nadeem Anwar and Faheem Anjum before Accountability Court, Lahore (tomorrow) for seeking of their physical remand.

At the occasion, DG NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh maintained that the cases pertaining to the general public remain the top most priority of NAB; however, Chairman NAB has also prioritized housing sector cases to facilitate general public, at maximum. In this regard, monthly open courts are being held, regularly.

