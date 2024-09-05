Dar meets UK’s foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy in London.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the duo reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional issues of common interest. The Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of a strong Pakistan-UK partnership; advancing the wide-ranging bilateral agenda; and promoting regional peace and stability. He lauded the contributions of British-Pakistanis in reinforcing relations between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said he looked forward to working with Foreign Secretary Lammy on issues of common concern including climate action, creating opportunities for young people, and boosting trade and investment. He reiterated Pakistan’s desire for transforming the close, historic ties into an enhanced strategic partnership.

Foreign Secretary Lammy congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister Dar on Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council and reaffirmed the UK’s support for Pakistan during its term. The two Ministers agreed to stay engaged in the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 2024. Dar is on a five-day official visit to the UK.

