Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Balochistan: TTAP calls for APC to address security challenge

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) – the grand alliance of six opposition parties – on Wednesday called for an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the worsening security situation in Balochistan province, expressing deep concern over the province’s current state of affairs.

Speaking at a presser after a meeting which was also attended by Sajid Tarin of BNP-Mengal, PTI leader Asad Qaiser, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and others said that TTAP was seriously concerned about the situation in Balochistan, for which, an APC should be immediately convened.

“We will meet with the National Assembly speaker and urge him to take action, including convening an APC on Balochistan,” said Qaiser.

He emphasised the need to address the grievances of the estranged Baloch brethren, noting that despite raising the issue in the assembly, the government had shown little interest. He also lamented Akhtar Mengal’s resignation from the National Assembly, calling it a regrettable development.

He stressed the importance of a serious discussion on Balochistan, warning, “Our enemies are exploiting this situation. We are planning nationwide protests and rallies, including a day of countrywide demonstrations.”

Latif Khosa criticised the government’s economic policies and attempts to amend the Constitution, which he said had caused widespread public concern. “They don’t have the two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution, so they should stop this talk,” Khosa said.

Khosa also commented on the Mubarak Sani case, calling the verdict a “grave mistake” and explaining that it forced them to postpone their rally. “But our rally on September 8 is final,” he said, adding the Pakistani people would show their support for Imran Khan.

A committee, headed by Sahibzada Hamid Raza and including Khosa, has been formed to coordinate the APC. “We want to resolve these issues through an APC,” Khosa said, adding the opposition aimed at saving Pakistan and upholding the rule of law.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai echoed Khosa’s sentiments, calling it a positive sign that all parties believed in the supremacy of the Constitution. He announced the formation of a committee that would start working immediately to arrange the APC.

“If our demands are not met, we will launch nationwide protests,” Achakzai warned, but added that if the APC is held, “we won’t need to resort to protests.”

He also assigned Asad Qaiser the task of meeting with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Achakzai criticised the indifference towards the crisis in Balochistan, saying, “We are laughing while Balochistan burns. All parties must agree to remove the entrenched elite families.”

Raoof Hasan reiterated that their rally would go ahead as planned, regardless of any obstacles posed by the administration.

“Hamid Raza will lead the rally,” Hassan said, adding the APC would also address other national issues. He called Akhtar Mengal’s resignation alarming and disappointing, noting that another delegation would meet Mengal in an effort to resolve the matter within parliament.

Earlier in the day, a PTI delegation led by the opposition leader in NA comprising Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Raoof Hassan and Aamir Dogar met with Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

According to sources, the PTI leaders requested Mengal to reconsider his resignation, saying the party still regrets its decision of resigning from the assemblies in wake of no-confidence motion against the ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

However, they said Mengal plainly told the delegation that his decision was final and it was simply out of question he would withdraw his resignation.

“It is of no use whether we are in parliament or outside parliament as no one is paying heed to our demands and requests. I quit my assembly seats for the sake of my people as they’d voted for me, but I couldn’t do anything to resolve their issues,” Mengal was quoted as saying.

