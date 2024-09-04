AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
World

Government reshuffled because ‘we need new energy’: Zelensky

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2024 05:16pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday his government needed “new energy” during a major reshuffle that saw the foreign minister and several others hand in their resignation.

“We need new energy. And these steps are related to strengthening our state in various areas,” said Zelensky, when asked about the reshuffle and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s future.

“I am very grateful to the ministers and the entire Cabinet team who have been working for Ukraine, for the sake of Ukrainians, for four and a half years, and some of them have been our ministers for five years,” he added.

Russia launches air attacks on Kyiv, western city of Lviv, Ukraine says

A source close to the presidential office told AFP that Zelensky and Kuleba “will discuss and decide” his future post.

The announcement came a day after several other ministers and officials resigned in one of Kyiv’s most significant government reshuffles since Russia invaded two and a half years ago.

Kuleba – the face of Ukrainian diplomacy during the war – is the most senior of the ministers to offer to step down.

The 43-year-old has held the post since 2020 and since Russia’s 2022 attack has travelled the world to advocate for Western support for Kyiv and sanctions on Moscow.

