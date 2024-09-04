AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.76%)
DFML 51.11 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.67%)
DGKC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.72%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
HUBC 154.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
NBP 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.2%)
OGDC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.46%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.98%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.66%)
TOMCL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.98%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.05%)
BR100 8,344 Increased By 66.4 (0.8%)
BR30 27,018 Increased By 321 (1.2%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 491.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,012 Increased By 193.5 (0.78%)
Markets

European shares slump on risk-off mood after US selloff

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 02:54pm

European stocks hit a two-week low on Wednesday, as global markets were rattled by concerns of an imminent slowdown in the United States and weakness in the Chinese economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1%, with all major European markets down between 0.7% and 1%.

The STOXX volatility index rose to the highest since Aug. 9.

The losses tracked an overnight selloff in Wall Street’s main indexes, all of which recorded their biggest daily percentage declines since early August, with sentiment weakened by weak manufacturing data.

China’s manufacturing activity sank to a six-month low in August, weighing on luxury stocks in Europe such as LVMH Holdings, Richemont and Christian Dior.

“Fresh worries about the health of the global economy are gripping markets,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“We’ve got another snapshot from the services industry in China. They disappointed again with new order growth easing off and that’s added to the pessimism to some extent and also obviously the big tech wobble is causing concern.”

Despite the selling pressure, European equities were 7.5% higher for the year as prospects of lower borrowing costs in 2024 have kept the markets afloat.

On the day, semiconductor companies were the top losers, with ASML Holdings falling nearly 5% as UBS downgraded the stock and tracking a rout in Nvidia’s stock on Tuesday.

European shares fall as US data rekindles growth worries

In economic data, euro zone business activity received a boost from France hosting the Olympic Games last month but the malaise in the bloc is likely to return once the Paralympics wraps up as underlying demand remains weak.

Growth in Germany’s services sector slowed for a third consecutive month in August, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a further sign that Europe’s biggest economy is losing steam.

Germany’s benchmark DAX index was down 0.8%.

July producer prices data at 0900 GMT will shed more light on the region’s outlook for interest rates.

Among individual movers, Commerzbank slid 2.5% after the German government said on Tuesday it intends to reduce its stake in the lender.

Barratt fell 2.1% after the British housebuilder said housing demand continues to be sensitive to mortgage affordability after it posted a 56% slump in its annual profit.

Direct Line Insurance Group declined 1.5% after the British insurer missed expectations for its half-year operating profit as it struggles to reinvigorate its business, particularly its motor insurance arm.

European stocks

