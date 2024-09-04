AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.76%)
DFML 51.11 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.67%)
DGKC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.72%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
HUBC 154.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
NBP 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.2%)
OGDC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.46%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.98%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.66%)
TOMCL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.98%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.05%)
BR100 8,344 Increased By 66.4 (0.8%)
BR30 27,018 Increased By 321 (1.2%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 491.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,012 Increased By 193.5 (0.78%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan to seek 65,000 tons of feed wheat and 25,000 tons barley via tender

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 02:48pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday that it will seek 65,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 25,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by December 31 and arrive in Japan by February 27, 2025, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction to be held on September 11.

Wheat extends climb for fifth day on poor European production

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Japan Wheat

Comments

200 characters

Japan to seek 65,000 tons of feed wheat and 25,000 tons barley via tender

Aurangzeb engages with J.P. Morgan on investment opportunities in Pakistan

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Read more stories