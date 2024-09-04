Japan to seek 65,000 tons of feed wheat and 25,000 tons barley via tender

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday that it will seek 65,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 25,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by December 31 and arrive in Japan by February 27, 2025, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction to be held on September 11.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.