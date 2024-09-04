AGL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
AIRLINK 143.94 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.84%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.35%)
DFML 51.91 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.28%)
DGKC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
FFBL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.85%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
HUBC 154.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.47%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
KOSM 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.58%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.2%)
NBP 57.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.63%)
OGDC 137.30 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.39%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.85%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
SEARL 57.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.48%)
TOMCL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.38%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TRG 51.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.9%)
UNITY 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.4%)
BR100 8,337 Increased By 59 (0.71%)
BR30 27,002 Increased By 304.5 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,671 Increased By 314.5 (0.4%)
KSE30 24,936 Increased By 117.3 (0.47%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nobody unbeatable anymore, Tiafoe says ahead of US Open semi

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2024 12:01pm

NEW YORK: Frances Tiafoe heads into Friday’s all-American US Open semi-final against Taylor Fritz insisting that nobody is unbeatable anymore.

This year’s US Open has seen 24-time Slam winner and four-time New York champion Novak Djokovic suffer his earliest exit in 18 years.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 champion and winner this year at the French Open and Wimbledon, was also a first-week casualty.

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer is long retired while Rafael Nadal, a four-time winner, is 38 and absent from this edition, heading into the twilight of his career.

“It was only a matter of time, the game is open. It’s not like it once was where you make quarter-finals, you play Rafa, and you’re looking at flights,” said Tiafoe.

“Now it’s just totally different and no one’s unbeatable, especially later in the season where guys are maybe a little bit cooked. “Maybe just not as fresh and they’re vulnerable. It’s pretty exciting.”

Tiafoe, the 20th seed, progressed to the semi-finals on Tuesday after ninth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov suffered an injury in the third set of their quarter-final and quit in the fourth with the score at 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 4-1.

Tiafoe follows American greats into US Open quarter-finals

Tiafoe also reached the last four in 2022 while Fritz booked a place in his first Grand Slam semi-final by defeating 2020 runner-up and fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Andy Roddick was the last American man to win a Grand Slam title when he claimed the 2003 US Open.

He was also the last home player to make a final in New York when he was defeated by Federer in the 2006 championship match.

Friday’s semi-final will be the first all-American men’s singles last-four clash since Andre Agassi defeated Robby Ginepri at the 2005 US Open.

Novak Djokovic US Open Frances Tiafoe US Open tennis championships US Open semi final

Comments

200 characters

Nobody unbeatable anymore, Tiafoe says ahead of US Open semi

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories