STOCKHOLM: Swedish telecoms operator Telia said Wednesday it will cut 3,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive that aims to generate approximately $250 million in annual savings.

“Subject to union negotiations, Telia aims to reduce its headcount by 3,000 positions during 2024,” the company said in a statement, or about 15 percent of its workforce.