AGL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
AIRLINK 143.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.74%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.71%)
DFML 51.89 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (4.24%)
DGKC 80.52 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.41%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.92%)
FFBL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.85%)
FFL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
HUBC 154.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
HUMNL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.47%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
KOSM 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.58%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.05%)
NBP 57.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.63%)
OGDC 137.39 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.45%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.76%)
PRL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
SEARL 57.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.62%)
TOMCL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.19%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TRG 51.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.06%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.4%)
BR100 8,337 Increased By 58.6 (0.71%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 308.5 (1.16%)
KSE100 78,687 Increased By 330.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 24,943 Increased By 124.3 (0.5%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands of Rohingya flee to Bangladesh from violence in Myanmar, official says

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 11:16am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Around 8,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh in recent months, escaping escalating violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, according to Bangladeshi officials.

The violence has intensified as fighting between Myanmar’s ruling junta and the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic militia drawn from the Buddhist majority, continues to worsen.

“We have information that around 8,000 Rohingya crossed into Bangladesh recently, mostly over the last two months,” said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, a senior official in charge of refugees for the Bangladeshi government.

“Bangladesh is already over-burdened and unable to accommodate any more Rohingya,” he told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh government has not previously provided any estimate of how many Rohingya have crossed over in the last few months.

The government will hold a “serious discussion at the cabinet” within the next two to three days to address the crisis, Bangladesh’s de-facto foreign minister, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, told reporters late on Tuesday.

While expressing sympathy for the Rohingya, Hossain said that the country no longer has the capacity to provide humanitarian shelter to additional refugees.

“It is not possible to fully seal the border,” he added, adding that efforts will be made to prevent further infiltration.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh held rallies in camps on August 25, marking the seventh anniversary of the 2017 military crackdown that forced them to flee Myanmar, demanding an end to violence and safe return to their homeland.

Over one million Rohingya currently live in overcrowded camps in southern Bangladesh, with little hope of returning to Myanmar, where they are largely denied citizenship and other basic rights.

The recent surge in violence is the worst the Rohingya have faced since the 2017 Myanmar military-led campaign, which the United Nations described as having genocidal intent.

Ousted Bangladeshi leader becomes diplomatic headache for India

Last month, Hossain told Reuters Bangladesh cannot accept more Rohingya refugees and called on India and other countries to take greater action.

He also urged the international community to apply more pressure on the Arakan Army to cease attacks on the Rohingya in Rakhine state.

Bangladesh Myanmar Myanmar military Rohingya Muslims Bangladesh interim government Bangladeshi protesters pardons Bangladeshi protesters Arakan Army Mohammad Shamsud Douza

Comments

200 characters

Thousands of Rohingya flee to Bangladesh from violence in Myanmar, official says

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories