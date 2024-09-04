AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-04

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Tahir Amin Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board’s approval of $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Programme would be on time, as Pakistan is at an advanced stage in getting assurances around external financing.

This was stated by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in a televised speech on Tuesday who categorically rejected traders’ call for tax withdrawal and said every sector of society will have to pay taxes. Aurangzeb also expects decline in policy rate with a reduction in inflation.

Talking about IMF programme, the minister said that without provincial governments and chief ministers’ engagement, the staff level agreement was not possible.

IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement on $7bn Extended Fund Facility

The international programmes are looking at sovereign which are federal and provincial governments, said the minister, adding that the programmewould be taken forward in consultations with all provinces and will make it as successful as the last programme. “For this we need reforms to stand on our feet and deliver structural reforms”, he added.

Aurangzeb categorically rejected traders’ call for tax withdrawal and said every sector of society will have to pay taxes. He further said that there is no more space as the salaried class and manufacturing industry are already paying above what they contributing into the GDP.

The minister requested all the potential taxpayers to come forward and contribute to the country’s economy. He particularly requested wholesalers, retailers and distributors to contribute in the economic uplift of the country, adding the government would try its best to bring simplicity in the tax system and accommodate their recommendations.

However, the minister stated in clear terms that government was not going to take back its decision as it would be counterproductive and create difficulties for other sectors. “One thing I want to be very clear, this is not going to be taken back, because if we do this, the other sectors, who are already frustrated, would go in further difficulties.”

He pointed out that last year, tax revenues saw a significant increase of 29 percent, but he cautioned that this level of growth is unsustainable without further reforms.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s resolve to carry forward the reforms agenda, aiming at broadening of the tax base and rightsizing of the federal government to achieve macroeconomic stability what he called “basic hygiene” for sustainable growth.

The minister said 43 percent of sectors in the economy were paying less than one percent tax, curtailing the tax-to-GDP ratio to as low as 8.8 percent, adding that this ratio needed to be lifted up to over 13 percent. He called for a concerted effort to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio beyond the current 8.8 percent, stressing the importance of collective responsibility among all sectors of the economy.He said the current 8.8 percent tax-to-GDP ratio is not sustainable.

Commenting on the shortfall of around Rs98 billion in revenues, the minister said the government paid around Rs132 billion in refunds to the exporters, showing 44 percent year-on-year growth.

Aurangzeb also mentioned the recent measures taken to improve the economic framework, including reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the FBR and broadening the tax base.He reiterated that these reforms are vital for ensuring that the economy remains on a stable footing and can support the government’s broader development goals.

The finance minister said the inflation which peaked up to 38 percent has come down to 9.6 percent in August 2024 as it was recorded at 23.7 percent last year.

As long as inflation comes down, the policy rate would go down accordingly, hence help economy, particularly the industrial sector.

Sharing performance of remittances sector, the minister said, remittance remained all-time high in July 2024. On the future of key lending rates set by the central bank, Aurangzeb expects the Monetary Policy Rate to decline with a reduction in inflation.

The minister, who is also chairman of the High-Powered Committee on Rightsizing of the federal government, also expressed resolve to right-size different ministries and autonomous bodies to bring down the size of federal government.

He said six ministries have been given two weeks to prepare implementation plan for rightsizing, keeping in view their employees, resources, properties and litigation matters. “Once the programme is executed, other ministries would be taken for the same process.”

He said, ministries and autonomous bodies were given opportunity to share their performance and justify what they have contributed in national economy. He said, the government would need to bring legislative changes in Civil Servant Act, 1973, with the help of coalition partners to carry forward the rightsizing process smoothly.

Aurangzeb also shared positive developments related to economy, saying that the measures taken by the government during the past six months have started yielding real results in terms of macroeconomic stability.

He said foreign exchange reserves were more than two months of import cover and stood at over $9 billion dollars. “Currency is also stable, whereas, the twin deficits, particularly, the Current Account Deficit is in check.”

He said these positive developments resulted in the clearance of all the backlog of the past 18 to 24 months in terms of import LCs, import contracts, dividends or profit remittances that had stopped.

Talking about international acknowledgement of measures taken by the government, he said, two rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s both had increased rating by one notch. This is an external recognition that the economy has been put in the right direction.

“We must recognise the positive developments and continue working towards a sustainable economy,” he said, emphasising that the government’s economic strategy is designed to create a strong foundation for future growth. Aurangzeb said economic indicators are heading in the right direction. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to steering the economy toward stability and sustainable growth.

Achieving macroeconomic stability is essential for long-term growth. Macroeconomic stability is the “basic hygiene” that we must get right, Aurangzeb stated.

He explained that this stability serves as the foundation upon which sustainable economic growth can be built. Without it, he warned, any attempts to switch from stabilisation to growth could be premature and potentially destabilising.

He acknowledged that while the journey toward a sustainable economy is long, the steps being taken now are crucial for securing a prosperous future for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF Taxes traders finance minister FBR Industrial Sector policy rate EFF Muhammad Aurangzeb FBR tax revenues IMF–EFF program IMF and Pakistan external financing Economic distress IMF executive board

Comments

200 characters

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories