Sep 04, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

USF approves Rs23bn budget for 2024-25

Tahir Amin Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy Committee approved USF Company budget of Rs 23 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja chaired 50th USF Policy Committee meeting at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Tuesday. Secretary IT Azfar Manzoor was also present in the meeting.

The meeting also gave approval for the release of first quarter budget of current financial year amounting Rs 5.5 billion to the USF Company.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) USF Chaudhary Mudassar Naveed briefed the meeting about the ongoing and future projects of USF.

Minister of State for IT Khawaja also presided over 44th Ignite Policy Committee meeting. The committee approved Ignite budget of Rs 3.960 billion for fiscal year 2024-25. The committee also gave approval for releasing 1stquarter budget Rs639.87 million to the Ignite. During the meeting, Ignite authorities briefed the meeting about ongoing and future programmes of Ignite.

