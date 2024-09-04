AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-04

IBA hosts lecture on ‘Printing Holy Texts’

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi hosted a lecture on “Printing Holy Texts: The Case of the Quran in Comparative Perspective” featuring Professor Roberto Tottoli and organized by School of Economics & Social Sciences (SESS), at the City Campus. Students, faculty, historians and scholars attended the enlightening lecture.

Professor Tottoli, Rector of the University of Naples, L'Orientale, is an eminent Arabist, scholar of Islamic history and an expert in Arabic Quranic manuscript traditions as well as in the history of European Latin and vernacular translations of the Quran.

Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi in his welcome remarks appreciated Professor Tottoli’s expertise and invited him to discuss his research. Professor Tottoli explored early European printing of the Quran. His research suggested that the first Quran was printed in Europe due to the technical expertise available and because of the strong European interest in the study of Arabic and Islam. The speaker argued that obstacles to early Quran printing in Europe had less to do with socio-economic and cultural factors, and more likely due to lack of familiarity with Arabic letters, with their system of vowel markers and pauses. The complex script and lack of Arabic literacy posed problems with the accuracy and quality of printing.

Professor Tottoli highlighted 19th century lithographic production of Qurans, which he called a “mediation between manuscript work and printing.” After the middle of the 19th century, it became standard to have a normative edition in traditional calligraphy used for definitive dissemination through print. Professor Tottolli presented images of standardized examples from 19th century Ottoman Turkiye, from early 20th century Egypt and the Mushaf al-Muhammadi produced and officially disseminated in Morocco. Highlighting the richness and diversity of calligraphy traditions across the Islamic world, he showed examples of the sacred text written in a variety of distinct and attractive styles. He concluded the lecture by reminding the audience that the Quran is the most printed book in the world and that a contemporary history of the production of the printed Quran is a complex and rich topic of study.

Dr Zaidi presented Professor Tottoli with a memento of Arabic calligraphy as a token of thanks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IBA Printing Holy Texts

Comments

200 characters

IBA hosts lecture on ‘Printing Holy Texts’

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories