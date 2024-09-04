AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 143.89 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.81%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.31%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
DGKC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.07%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.88%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.45%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.54%)
OGDC 137.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.54%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.06%)
PPL 113.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.94%)
PRL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.53%)
TOMCL 42.36 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.82%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.18%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.61%)
BR100 8,345 Increased By 67.3 (0.81%)
BR30 26,984 Increased By 286.5 (1.07%)
KSE100 78,835 Increased By 478.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,992 Increased By 172.9 (0.7%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-04

Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Sep, 2024 08:26am

ISLAMABAD: In protest against the volatile situation in restive Balochistan, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Tuesday resigned as member National Assembly, expressing no confidence in the state, the president and the prime minister.

Speaking at a presser outside Parliament House, the veteran politician said: “I announce my resignation from the National Assembly today. I made this decision after witnessing the situation of Balochistan.”

He regretted that he could not do anything for the people of his province as the situation is going from bad to worse with each passing day, adding the people Balochistan have not been given the right to rule for a year which is the reason for his lack of trust in the whole system.

“The people are not interested in the issues of Balochistan and every time this issue is raised, we face a blackout,” he said, adding “this assembly does not listen to us, what’s the point of sitting here.”

Mengal said that the decision is made by his conscience. He questioned where they would go when the roads to the Parliament are all blocked.

Mengal, who had won the elections from NA-256 (Khuzdar) in February 08, 2024 general elections, said the prevalent situation in Balochistan left him with no option but to call it a day.

“The province [Balochistan] has consistently been marginalised and ignored by this House. Each day, we are pushed further to the wall, leaving us with no choice but to reconsider our roles. The lack of genuine representation in this assembly for the people of Balochistan has left voices like mine unable to bring meaningful change,” said the resignation letter which he submitted to the NA Secretariat.

Mengal said that their attempts to speak or protest are met with hostility. Our people are either silenced, labeled as traitors, or worse, killed. Mengal’s resignation – which is yet to be accepted by NA Speaker – comes amid heightened security tensions in Balochistan after recent deadly attacks and increased protests over past months against enforced disappearances.

In a letter addressed to NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mengal said the “prevailing situation in Balochistan has compelled me to take this step”. “I find it impossible to continue in this capacity, as my presence here no longer serves any purpose for the people I represent,” he added.

Requesting the NA speaker to accept his resignation, the BNP-M chief expressed the hope for Balochistan to “be protected and prosper”.

Mengal acknowledged that “thousands of voters would be upset with me but I apologise to them.”

He said that the murder of anyone in the country – be it someone who is Urdu-speaking, Pashto or Balochi – was carried out by the judiciary for not providing justice.

“The biggest murderers are politicians who have made a business out of politics,” he maintained.

He said that in a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on July 23, he conveyed that if there was no need for him in politics, he would leave.

“It is better to open a shop of “pakoras” than doing this kind of politics,” Mengal lamented.

“The person who guided me has passed away,” he said. “I did not attend his funeral and have come here instead to talk, yet, no one listened to me.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Mengal termed his resignation a “tribute” to his father, BNP founder Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

“On the third death anniversary of my father, Sardar Attaullah Mengal, I resign as a member of Parliament as a tribute to him,” Mengal wrote in a post on X.

He reiterated that the prevailing situation in Balochistan had compelled him to make the decision.

“Under these circumstances, I find it impossible to act any longer in this capacity, because my presence here has not been of any benefit to the people I represent,” the post read.

While Mengal had chosen not to cast a vote in the election for the prime minister this year, he had supported PTI-backed Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the presidential polls in March.

In April, the BNP-M chief had also presided over a meeting of six opposition parties, where they decided to launch their movement Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly Balochistan NA BNPM Sardar Akhtar Mengal MNA resign

Comments

200 characters

Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Read more stories