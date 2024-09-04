AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
Sep 04, 2024

FBR digitalization: PM sets up 10-member task force

Published 04 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: In a move to modernize the country’s tax system, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has formed a task force aimed at comprehensively digitalizing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The 10-member task force has been given a broad mandate to overhaul the FBR’s operations through end-to-end digitalization.

According to a document, the key objectives of the task force include formulating policy interventions for FBR’s digitalization, implementing data automation and software solutions, integrating data vertically with provincial revenue authorities and horizontally across government departments, introducing risk-based auditing using CNIC as the primary identifier for broadening the tax base through automation, implementing an automated supply chain system for wholesalers, distributors, and middlemen, developing a track and trace system through integrated automation, restructuring PRAL (Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited) as an independent IT-driven bureau for generating planning data and statistics and creating a trade data sharing interface with trading partners for effective valuation and appraisal.

The task force is expected to submit its recommendations to the Prime Minister within one month. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance revenue collection, improve transparency, and streamline tax administration in Pakistan.

The digitalization effort is anticipated to play a crucial role in broadening the tax base and improving the efficiency of tax collection in the country. It also aims to facilitate better coordination between federal and provincial tax authorities, potentially leading to a more cohesive national tax strategy.

