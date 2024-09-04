AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 143.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.78%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.53%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
DGKC 79.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.51%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.41%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.73%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.44%)
OGDC 137.68 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.67%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.06%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
PRL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.68%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.18%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.44%)
BR100 8,345 Increased By 67.3 (0.81%)
BR30 26,984 Increased By 286.5 (1.07%)
KSE100 78,835 Increased By 478.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,992 Increased By 172.9 (0.7%)
World Print 2024-09-04

India launches flood warning systems at Himalayan glacial lakes

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2024 07:58am

NEW DELHI: India is setting up high-tech warning systems at nearly 200 Himalayan glacial lakes at risk of bursting their banks, a deadly threat exacerbated by climate change, disaster officials said Tuesday.

India’s Himalayas contain at least 7,500 glacial lakes, many of which pose risks of dangerous flash floods.

Teams from India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) are targeting 190 high-altitude lakes deemed to be the most dangerous in a mission slated to take three years.

“We have already made significant strides in mitigating risks”, Safi Ahsan Rizvi, a senior NDMA official directing the mission, told AFP.

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) is the sudden release of water that has collected in former glacier beds.

These lakes are formed by the retreat of glaciers, a naturally occurring phenomenon turbocharged by the warmer temperatures of human-caused climate change.

One expedition is currently working to install early warning systems around six high-risk lakes in the northeastern state of Sikkim, where at least 77 people died in such a flood in October 2023.

“We have done 20 lakes so far, and will complete 40 this summer,” Rizvi said.

The project will also include “lowering lake levels” of accumulated water and ice slush in lakes.

India climate change India flood warning Himalayan glacial lakes

