President KCCI inaugurates IFTECH Pakistan, Plasti & Pack Pakistan exhibition

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, inaugurated the 19th editions of International Exhibition of Food and Beverage Processing & Packaging: IFTECH Pakistan and Plasti & Pack Pakistan at Karachi Expo Centre.

Also present at the occasion were the visiting exhibitors from foreign countries and leading business and industry personalities from the food and packaging sectors. There are more than 150 companies from over 15 countries including Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Indonesia, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippine, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.

Speaking at the occasion, Iftikhar Sheikh welcomed the exhibitors and visitors at IFTECH and Plasti & Pack and highlighted the exhibition as an amazing opportunity for those involved in the fields of Food & Beverage Processing Packaging Technologies industry to expand and diversify their business in Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts of Pegasus Consultancy to organize this exhibition which plays an important role in promoting latest edge technologies by bringing together diversified exhibitors from all over the world to present and exchange ideas.

IFTECH and Plasti & Pack exhibitions will continue from Sept 3 to 5, 2024. Besides, business match making program, IFTECH will also host ‘Global Food Technology Conference’ on Sept 4, 2024. The conference will cover wide range of topics on Future of Food Processing Industry: Trends, Technologies, and Innovations.

