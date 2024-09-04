WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 3, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 30-Aug-24 29-Aug-24 28-Aug-24 27-Aug-24
Chinese yuan 0.104805 0.104382 0.104052 0.103925
Euro 0.823329 0.82265 0.824583 0.827132
Japanese yen 0.0051299 0.0051369 0.0051431 0.0051208
U.K. pound 0.9782 0.978789 0.980458 0.979376
U.S. dollar 0.742608 0.741928 0.741732 0.741025
Algerian dinar 0.0055517 0.0055411 0.0055508 0.0055343
Australian dollar 0.505419 0.50503 0.503562 0.502934
Botswana pula 0.0559184 0.0558672 0.0558524 0.0558733
Brazilian real 0.131305 0.13166 0.134107 0.134823
Brunei dollar 0.569834 0.569881 0.569293 0.568096
Canadian dollar 0.550447 0.550637 0.550614 0.550539
Chilean peso 0.0008095 0.0008134 0.0008175 0.0008167
Czech koruna 0.0328922 0.0328592 0.0329059 0.0330313
Danish krone 0.110382 0.110293 0.110545 0.110862
Indian rupee 0.0088542 0.0088441 0.0088336 0.0088278
Israeli New Shekel 0.20312 0.202436 0.202217 0.201147
Korean won 0.0005561 0.0005559 0.0005575 0.0005597
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43415 2.4335 2.43118
Malaysian ringgit 0.172079 0.171524 0.170768 0.170155
Mauritian rupee 0.015902 0.0158875 0.0159305
Mexican peso 0.037785 0.0378363 0.0376744
New Zealand dollar 0.465467 0.46619 0.462804 0.460473
Norwegian krone 0.0705995 0.0706686 0.0704051 0.0705563
Omani rial 1.93136 1.92959
Peruvian sol 0.19843 0.19859 0.198135
Philippine peso 0.0131928 0.0131891 0.0131856 0.0131553
Polish zloty 0.192166 0.191861 0.192463 0.193323
Qatari riyal 0.203826 0.203773 0.203578
Russian ruble 0.0081438 0.0081125 0.0081113 0.0081003
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197847 0.197795 0.197607
Singapore dollar 0.569834 0.569881 0.569293 0.568096
South African rand 0.0421666 0.0418572 0.0417278 0.0417079
Swedish krona 0.0726328 0.0727098
Swiss franc 0.874686 0.879583 0.879715 0.875244
Thai baht 0.0218568 0.0218208 0.0218201 0.0217552
Trinidadian dollar 0.110391 0.110087 0.109868 0.109897
U.A.E. dirham 0.202023 0.201969 0.201777
Uruguayan peso 0.018411 0.0183887 0.0184281 0.0183973
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
