WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 3, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Aug-24 29-Aug-24 28-Aug-24 27-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104805 0.104382 0.104052 0.103925 Euro 0.823329 0.82265 0.824583 0.827132 Japanese yen 0.0051299 0.0051369 0.0051431 0.0051208 U.K. pound 0.9782 0.978789 0.980458 0.979376 U.S. dollar 0.742608 0.741928 0.741732 0.741025 Algerian dinar 0.0055517 0.0055411 0.0055508 0.0055343 Australian dollar 0.505419 0.50503 0.503562 0.502934 Botswana pula 0.0559184 0.0558672 0.0558524 0.0558733 Brazilian real 0.131305 0.13166 0.134107 0.134823 Brunei dollar 0.569834 0.569881 0.569293 0.568096 Canadian dollar 0.550447 0.550637 0.550614 0.550539 Chilean peso 0.0008095 0.0008134 0.0008175 0.0008167 Czech koruna 0.0328922 0.0328592 0.0329059 0.0330313 Danish krone 0.110382 0.110293 0.110545 0.110862 Indian rupee 0.0088542 0.0088441 0.0088336 0.0088278 Israeli New Shekel 0.20312 0.202436 0.202217 0.201147 Korean won 0.0005561 0.0005559 0.0005575 0.0005597 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43415 2.4335 2.43118 Malaysian ringgit 0.172079 0.171524 0.170768 0.170155 Mauritian rupee 0.015902 0.0158875 0.0159305 Mexican peso 0.037785 0.0378363 0.0376744 New Zealand dollar 0.465467 0.46619 0.462804 0.460473 Norwegian krone 0.0705995 0.0706686 0.0704051 0.0705563 Omani rial 1.93136 1.92959 Peruvian sol 0.19843 0.19859 0.198135 Philippine peso 0.0131928 0.0131891 0.0131856 0.0131553 Polish zloty 0.192166 0.191861 0.192463 0.193323 Qatari riyal 0.203826 0.203773 0.203578 Russian ruble 0.0081438 0.0081125 0.0081113 0.0081003 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197847 0.197795 0.197607 Singapore dollar 0.569834 0.569881 0.569293 0.568096 South African rand 0.0421666 0.0418572 0.0417278 0.0417079 Swedish krona 0.0726328 0.0727098 Swiss franc 0.874686 0.879583 0.879715 0.875244 Thai baht 0.0218568 0.0218208 0.0218201 0.0217552 Trinidadian dollar 0.110391 0.110087 0.109868 0.109897 U.A.E. dirham 0.202023 0.201969 0.201777 Uruguayan peso 0.018411 0.0183887 0.0184281 0.0183973 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024