AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says 'time to finalize' Gaza deal after hostage deaths

AFP Published September 3, 2024

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday called for urgency and flexibility to finalize an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a truce in Gaza, after the recent deaths of six hostages.

"There are dozens of hostages still remaining in Gaza, still waiting for a deal that will bring them home. It is time to finalize that deal," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"The people of Israel cannot afford to wait any longer. The Palestinian people, who are also suffering the terrible effects of this war, cannot afford to wait any longer. The world cannot afford to wait any longer," Miller said.

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,819

Miller said that the United States will work "over the coming days" with mediators Egypt and Qatar "to push for a final agreement."

One key sticking point has been Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israeli troops remain at the border between Gaza and Egypt.

"We are opposed to the long-term presence of IDF troops in Gaza," Miller said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

"Finalizing an agreement will require both sides to show flexibility. It will require that both sides look for reasons to get to yes rather than reasons to say no."

Pressure has been growing on Israel with Britain's new Labour government on Monday saying it would stop some arms exports to Israel due to the "clear risk" they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

Britain informed the United States, a close ally of both countries, before it made the decision, Miller said.

"It's not that we disagree with the UK position, it's that the UK makes an assessment based on their legal framework," Miller said.

"We make an assessment based on our own legal frameworks," he said, adding that the United States was still reviewing incidents.

The State Department in May said it did not have enough evidence to block shipments of weapons but that it was "reasonable to assess" that Israel has used arms in ways inconsistent with standards on humanitarian law.

The United States provides about $3 billion in weapons to Israel each year.

US Gaza Gaza deal

Comments

200 characters

US says 'time to finalize' Gaza deal after hostage deaths

‘No exceptions’: Army reaffirms commitment to ensure internal accountability

Pakistan in ‘advanced stage’ to get external financing assurances, says Aurangzeb

Govt working on implementing IMF conditions, says PM

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

‘Balochistan continuously neglected by Parliament’: Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2-0: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan for historic Test series win

KSE-100 posts slim gain in volatile session

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Read more stories