AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
AIRLINK 143.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.92%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
DGKC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
FFBL 45.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 153.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.71%)
NBP 59.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.02%)
OGDC 133.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.56%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,275 Increased By 5.4 (0.06%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 64.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 94.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,820 Increased By 8.9 (0.04%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Karolina Muchova having fun at US Open with throwback style

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 10:54am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Karolina Muchova does not consider her inventive brand of tennis unique but the Czech said it allows her to have a lot more fun on the court as opposed to blasting away from the baseline more commonly seen in the modern game.

Muchova has captured the imagination of fans at the US Open with her creative, all-court style and used it to full effect to beat French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-3 and reach the quarter-finals on Monday.

“I can’t tell if it’s unique, but I just like to change it up. I like to do what I do, basically going to the net and play a game. Have more fun; not just grind back and play forehands and backhands,” Muchova told reporters.

“It’s how I see the game. It’s how I like to play it. It’s the things that I like to as well improve in practice and then bring it on the court.”

Muchova’s approach prompted 18-times Grand Slam winner Chris Evert to remark during commentary in an earlier contest that the Czech “plays like a guy” before the American apologised for her comment following sharp criticism from players online.

“The guys have bigger serves than the women,” Evert had explained.

“They have better volleys for the most part, they move a little bit better.”

Muchova, who is finding her touch again this season after 10 months out with a wrist issue, said she was happy to buck modern trends in the women’s game and revealed she is also not overly reliant on data to analyse her opponents.

Karolina Muchova sends former champion Osaka packing in US Open second round

“I just usually just look at the matches they played at that tournament to see few things, but I think these days and against these opponents and girls it’s tough to find any weakness,” said Muchova, who plays Beatriz Haddad Maia next.

“Every day is different, and so I try to be in that game and spot in the first few games, what could work and bring it right away on the court. “I also play a lot with how I feel on the court and what I feel to play. So tactically, yeah, but then, when the match is progressing, I just trying to play by feeling.”

US Open Karolina Muchova US Open tennis championships US Open quarterfinals

Comments

200 characters

Karolina Muchova having fun at US Open with throwback style

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Read more stories