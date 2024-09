ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has notified that the rate of markup on state provident fund, ie, general provident fund for the fiscal year 2023-24 is 13.97 percent.

The notification issued by the Finance Division stated that the rate of markup on state provident fund, ie, general provident (GP Fund) for the fiscal year 2023-24 is 13.9722 percent.

The rate for 2021-22 was 12.40 percent and for 2022-23 it stood at 14.22 percent, the notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024