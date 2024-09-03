Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Govt says CJP not interested in extension of tenure

NNI Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has stated that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa was not interested in an extension of his tenure.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that during a recent meeting with Chief Justice Isa and the Attorney General, the Chief Justice made it clear that he had no interest in an extension.

Tarar emphasised that such discussions should not be entertained further. He asserted that Chief Justice Isa was a distinguished figure and reiterated that continuous speculation about an extension was unfounded. Tarar urged the media to shift focus to other topics.

Tarar also mentioned that the debate over a two-thirds majority was only relevant if an extension was being considered.

