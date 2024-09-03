PhD seminar highlights training for ‘Apple Value Chain in Balochistan’

HYDERABAD: Syed Taimoor Shah, a scholar from the Department of Agricultural Education, Extension & Short Courses at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, presented his final Ph.D. seminar on the training needs analysis of intermediaries in the apple value chain in Balochistan. The seminar was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, and the speakers highlighted the significance of the apple value chain.

In his presentation, Ph.D. scholar Syed Taimoor Shah noted that 11 districts in Balochistan are major apple producers, and his research focused on 6 of these districts. His findings revealed that the best commercial apple varieties are grown in these areas, and if farmers receive training in supply chain management, value chain, shelf life, and export of high-quality varieties, both the farmers and the province of Balochistan could see significant development.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri praised the scholar's research, stating that it identifies a critical gap in agricultural activities, specifically the training needs of individuals involved in the apple value chain. This work not only has the potential to improve apple production and marketing in Balochistan but also offers guidance on the possible opportunities for apple cultivation in Sindh.

Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, emphasized that the research identifies key training gaps and proposes strategies to improve the apple value chain in Balochistan, which could support economic growth and strengthen the local economy.

Prof. Dr. Badar Nassem from Arid Agriculture University, who served as the external reviewer for the seminar, expressed his views on the potential for enhancing apple production and marketing in Balochistan's apple-growing regions. He stressed the importance of focusing on these opportunities to boost agricultural production in the region.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to promote apple production and marketing in Balochistan while exploring the potential for apple cultivation in Sindh.

The seminar was attended by a large number of faculty members, students, and researchers interested in the progress of apple value chain management and the potential expansion of apple cultivation in Sindh.

