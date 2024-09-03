AGL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
AIRLINK 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.49%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
DFML 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.18%)
DGKC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.48%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
FFBL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 153.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.17%)
NBP 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.58%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 111.57 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PRL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
TPLP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TREET 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,270 Increased By 0.8 (0.01%)
BR30 26,566 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.05%)
KSE100 78,452 Increased By 168.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 24,808 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.01%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-03

Bilawal, Bugti discuss issues facing Balochistan

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 07:53am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti met Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House on Monday and discussed recent wave of terrorism, and political and flood situation in Balochistan.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Bugti briefed Bilawal on the recent wave of terrorism in Balochistan and the measures being taken to address it. They also discussed the country’s political situation. Bugti also updated Bilawal on the post-flood situation in Balochistan, following recent heavy rains and the steps being taken to manage the aftermath.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Balochistan Bilawal Bhutto Sarfraz Bugti CM Balochistan

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal, Bugti discuss issues facing Balochistan

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

PM expresses satisfaction over drop in inflation rate

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories