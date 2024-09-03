Bilawal, Bugti discuss issues facing Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti met Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House on Monday and discussed recent wave of terrorism, and political and flood situation in Balochistan.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Bugti briefed Bilawal on the recent wave of terrorism in Balochistan and the measures being taken to address it. They also discussed the country’s political situation. Bugti also updated Bilawal on the post-flood situation in Balochistan, following recent heavy rains and the steps being taken to manage the aftermath.

