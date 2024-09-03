This is apropos my two back-to-back letters to the Editor ‘Innovative solutions to terrorism and extremism’ carried by the newspaper on Sunday and yesterday.

The once poor, rustic, and rugged shepherds have been provided with excellent homes at just 20% of the cost, payable through easy installments. They have also been equipped with modern skills in cattle and sheep breeding, as well as the production of high-quality dairy products.

Additionally, they have been trained in modern agricultural techniques, enabling them to achieve a decent living and sustainable higher income. This initiative has significantly improved their quality of life and economic prospects.

This is China’s five- prong approach to counter extremism and terrorism from its soil. First, China linked Xinjiang with the nation’s main trade routes, integrating the region more closely with the rest of the country and boosting economic opportunities and providing thousands of high-quality jobs to the indigenous population.

Second, China revolutionized agriculture in Xinjiang by replacing primitive farming methods with ultra-modern techniques. This not only increased productivity but also improved the quality of life for farmers, reducing economic disparity and fostering stability.

Third, the government made significant investments in religious education, promoting it on modern footings.

Religious schools and mosques received increased funding and state protection, which not only preserved religious practices but also modernized them, creating an environment where faith and progress could coexist.

Fourth, China passed numerous laws and regulations coupled with speedy justice aimed at narrowing the space for terrorism and extremism. Finally, China made a concerted effort to reduce economic and financial disparities between Muslims and non-Muslims.

The government valued and promoted Muslim social and cultural values, embracing them as an integral part of China’s cultural and social fabric fostering a sense of unity and belonging among its Muslim population.

Through these coordinated efforts, China has successfully transformed Xinjiang from a region plagued by unrest into one characterized by stability, prosperity, and cultural pride. This model, rooted in economic development, education, legal reform, and cultural integration, offers valuable lessons in how to address the complex challenges of extremism and terrorism.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024