FFC and Farmdar partner to reduce agri yield gap with AI and space technology

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company and Farmdar are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at reducing the yield gap across Pakistan. By integrating AI-driven precision farming with cutting-edge space technology, this collaboration will empower farmers with real-time data and insights to optimize their agricultural practices.

Through this strategic alliance, FFC and Farmdar will provide farmers with advanced tools to monitor crop health, soil conditions, and weather patterns, enabling them to make informed decisions that improve efficiency, reduce cost, and increase productivity. This initiative represents a significant step forward in modernizing agriculture and promoting sustainable farming practices across the country.

Brig. Zulfiqar Ali Haider, Company Secretary and Col. Salar Malik, Chief Sustainability, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership: “By combining FFC’s expertise in agri services with Farmdar’s innovative technology, we are poised to drive a new era of smart farming in Pakistan.”

Farmdar’s co-founders Muzaffar Manghi, Ibrahim Akbar Bokhari & Muhammed Bukhari echoed that this collaboration will not only enhance the livelihoods of farmers but also contribute to food security and economic growth in the region.

