Business & Finance Print 2024-09-03

Minister, Azerbaijan envoy exchange views on business forum in Baku

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 08:15am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov called on Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan in which bilateral cooperation and various important issues were discussed.

In the meeting both dignitaries exchanged views on the business forum being held in this month in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov said that it is welcome to organize this business forum on September 16 to promote business activities between Pakistan and Azerbaijan after which more opportunities will flourish for both countries to invest in various sectors and promote joint projects.

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan can invest in food security, IT, health, agriculture, manpower and other sectors.

The federal minister said that Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan all three together can play a significant role in the development in the region for which we have to implement the agenda of mutual investment and cooperation.

Abdul Aleem Khan indicated that the platform of Pakistan Business Forum will be a new opening for Pakistan and other countries in Central Asia which will have positive effects on development and prosperity.

In the meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, it was decided that Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan will visit Baku, Azerbaijan on September 16 where they will lead the Pakistani delegation at the Business Forum.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Farhadov welcomed Aleem Khan’s participation in the Business Forum and said that Azerbaijan can invest in LNG gas, urea, electrical and other sectors for Pakistan for which the private sector of Azerbaijan will be taken on board for Pakistan.

