Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-03

Aluminium hits two-week low on weak Chinese data and momentum signals

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

LONDON: Aluminium prices fell to a two-week low on Monday after data showed factory activity in top consumer China slowed further in August. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell as low as $2,411 a metric ton, its weakest since Aug. 19, and was 1.3% down at $2,415 during official rings.

China’s manufacturing data sank to a six-month low last month, with owners struggling for orders, an official manufacturing survey showed on Saturday. The country’s real estate sector and automakers are the biggest users of aluminium.

Despite an improvement in economic numbers from the rest of the world, China’s bearish data still carries more weight in determining metals demand, said Dan Smith at Amalgamated Metal Trading. Aluminium had been pressured since late August by holders of long positions closing out their trades, he added. Algorithmic computer models that place buy and sell orders largely on momentum signals had flipped from buy to sell aluminium, Smith said.

In other metals, the premium of cash tin prices over the three-month contract almost doubled from Friday to $290 a ton.

This condition, known as backwardation, typically points to tighter supply. Tin was last down 3.5% at $31,200. The closure of Yunnan Tin’s smelter for maintenance, announced last week, is expected to draw down tin inventory in China, the analyst said. Tin stocks at warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange stood at 10,811 tons last Friday. Among other metals, three-month copper on LME was down 0.9% at $9,152 a ton, nickel lost 0.8% to $16,640, zinc slid 2.2% lower to $2,834 and lead eased by 0.2% to $2,048.

aluminium aluminium price

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium hits two-week low on weak Chinese data and momentum signals

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

PM expresses satisfaction

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories