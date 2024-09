TikTok-owner ByteDance is tapping banks for a $9.5 billion loan that would be the biggest dollar-denominated corporate facility in Asia ex-Japan, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the coordinators of the financing, which carries a tenor of three years and can be extended to up to five years, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.