Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UAE’s ADCB plans to sell $500 million in tier 2 capital securities

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2024 12:21pm

UAE’s third largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has hired banks to arrange investor meetings for the sale of US dollar denominated 10.5 year non-callable for 5.5 year tier 2 capital securities, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

The lender has selected Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Mizuho as joint bookrunners to work on the debt transaction, the document said.

Abu Dhabi index gains on rate-cut optics; Dubai falls

The investor calls are scheduled to start on Sept. 2 and will be followed by a $500 million Fixed Rate Resetting Tier 2 Capital Securities issuance, subject to market conditions, the document added.

HSBC uae Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank UAE economy Emirates NBD Capital

Comments

200 characters

UAE’s ADCB plans to sell $500 million in tier 2 capital securities

Inflation decline, credit rating hike: PM derives satisfaction from indicators

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Despite auto sector’s slowdown, Indus Motor Company’s profit up 56% at Rs15.07bn in FY24

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

National Refinery suffers massive Rs15.8bn loss in FY24

Indus Motor to invest another Rs1.1bn ‘for additional localization’

Oil extends losses on weak China data, prospect of higher OPEC+ supply

Nimir completes acquisition of P&G’s soap manufacturing facility, assumes operational control

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

Read more stories