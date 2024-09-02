Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit record highs tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2024 10:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened at record highs on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers and lifted by information technology stocks, as investor sentiment remained upbeat on hopes of a September rate cut in the United States.

The Nifty 50 index opened 0.39% higher at a record high of 25,334.40 points, while the BSE Sensex opened 0.45% higher at a record high of 82,732.95.

Gains on the Nifty were boosted by Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, which rose 3% and 2%, respectively, after reporting higher August monthly sales.

India’s Nifty 50 logs longest-ever rally, hits record high

Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index gained 0.5% as traders braced for a data-packed week culminating in the US jobs report, which could decide the quantum of a potential September rate cut.

Markets are pricing in a 69% chance the Fed is likely to cut rates by 25 basis points in September, higher than a 64% probability a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares hit record highs tracking Asian peers

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

PQEPC exploring options to resolve its financial woes

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

Promotion of tourism: Stakeholders call for optimal utilisation of fisheries sector

Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

Islamic financing helps govt save billions

Read more stories