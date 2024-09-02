AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-02

HCSTSI president for bolstering border trade to boost economic activities

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

HYDERABAD: President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, has emphasized the need to bolster Pakistan’s border trade to enhance economic stability and growth.

He advocates for increasing trade with neighboring countries Iran, India, and Afghanistan. By facilitating exchanges in local currencies Shaikhani believes that trade costs will decrease significantly, and Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves will benefit positively. This strategic move aims to strengthen economic ties and streamline cross-border trade operations.

He has highlighted the vast trade potential for Pakistan with neighboring countries Iran, India and Afghanistan. He believes that enhancing border trade with these nations could significantly boost the economies of all four countries.

He noted that importing affordable gas and electricity from Iran could address Pakistan’s energy needs, while Pakistan could export valuable agricultural products like rice, wheat and fruits to Iran.

Furthermore, trade with India presents opportunities for Pakistan to export cement, cotton and agricultural goods, while importing machinery, medicine and technology. Similarly, trade with Afghanistan offers promising prospects; Pakistani products such as medicines, textiles and foodstuffs could be exported and dry fruits and minerals imported from Afghanistan. This strategic approach could foster economic growth and strengthen regional trade relationships.

He has called on the government to implement practical measures to enhance trade relations with Iran, India and Afghanistan. He emphasized the need to improve facilities at border check posts and to organize and strengthen the border trade system to promote legal commerce.

Shaikhani drew a parallel with the European Union, where the adoption of a common currency (Euro) has not only facilitated trade but also contributed to economic stability. He urged that Pakistan should similarly increase the use of local currencies in trade with Iran, India, and Afghanistan. This approach, he believes will not only bolster trade relations but also support the strengthening of regional economies.

Chamber President has underscored the urgent need for stringent measures to combat trafficking and illegal trade. He stressed that addressing these issues is crucial for not only benefiting the national economy but also enhancing the volume of legal trade, which can help reduce Pakistan’s trade deficit.

Shaikhani asserted that improving trade relations with Iran, India and Afghanistan, combined with effective measures against smuggling, will provide economic stability and create valuable employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce. These efforts are vital for fostering a robust and resilient economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Trade traders business community economic activities Cross border trade border trade HCSTSI neighbouring counties Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI president for bolstering border trade to boost economic activities

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

PQEPC exploring options to resolve its financial woes

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

Promotion of tourism: Stakeholders call for optimal utilisation of fisheries sector

Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

Islamic financing helps govt save billions

Read more stories