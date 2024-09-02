Zardari, PM pay tribute to Ali Shah Geelani

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid rich tribute to iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle for the rights of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on his third death anniversary on Sunday.

The Kashmiri leader, whose famous saying “We are Kashmiris and Pakistan is our country” has inspired millions, died after a long-drawn-out house arrest at his Srinagar residence on September 1, 2021.

In his message, the president said that Geelani was a beacon of hope and resistance, inspiring countless Kashmiris to stand firm in their quest for self-determination.

Geelani’s tireless efforts and sacrifices for the just cause of the Kashmiri people will forever be etched in our hearts and minds, he said, adding that he was a great leader and his commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir was unyielding.

Despite being subjected to house arrests and incarcerations by the Indian occupational forces, Zardari said that he continued to raise his voice for the people of IIOJK.

“His personal hardships, including years of confinement, could not break his spirit or deter him from his mission.”

“Today, we reaffirm the resolve not to let the sacrifices of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and countless others go in vain. We will continue to advocate for the realisation of the people of IIOJK’s right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

On the other hand, paying tribute to the late Kashmiri leader, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s continuing moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people of the IIOJK.

Remembering Geelani, the premier said that his name would always be remembered and respected in the movement for the freedom of IIOJK. “Geelani had been a great Kashmiri leader who had a firm faith in the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. Late Geelani had devoted his entire life to the achievement of the same objective,” the PM Office media wing, in an official statement, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further said that Geelani’s contributions to the freedom of the Kashmiri people and the struggle for the right to self-determination would always be remembered, adding suffering experienced during imprisonment could not deter Geelani’s strong resolve.

“His sacrifices would not go in vain,” the prime minister said, adding that the struggle for the right to self-determination would continue.

