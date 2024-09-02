AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Gilani calls for dialogue among all political parties including PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday called for dialogue among all political parties including the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasising the need for national unity during challenging times.

Talking to journalists after speaking at a seminar, the senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) highlighted the critical role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to lead the talks and make decisive moves.

“Shehbaz Sharif is the captain of the team and he must take the necessary decisions. If he makes any decision, we will support him on national issues,” he added.

He underscored the importance of unity among political parties to address national security concerns, stressing that positions and offices come and go, but the nation must remain strong and united.

Gilani said that PPP always believed in negotiations which is reflected in its track record of holding talks with opposition despite late Benazir Bhutto being in exile, and added: “We held talks with Nawaz Sharif and signed the Charter of Democracy, and this time, all political parties should get united for the sake of the country.

He further said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a seasoned politician, and he should play his due role in bringing all the political parties under a single platform for the sake of the country.

Speaking at the seminar earlier, Gilani addressed the youth, advising them not to be misguided and reminding them that their honour is tied to Pakistan’s existence.

He further noted that Pakistan’s status as a nuclear power is secure, with its constitution, courts, and institutions firmly in place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

