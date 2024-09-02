Kashmir issue: FO rejects Indian narrative about ‘unilateral solution’

ISLAMABAD: In response to media queries regarding the recent statement made on Jammu and Kashmir by India’s Minister for External Affairs, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognised dispute that must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan unequivocally rejects any narrative that suggests that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been or can be settled unilaterally. Such claims are not only misleading but dangerously delusional, as they blatantly disregard the on-ground realities. India’s unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot and will not change this reality.

“While Pakistan remains committed to diplomacy and dialogue, it will respond with unyielding resolve to any hostile actions. True peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a settlement in accordance with UNSC resolutions and inalienable rights of the Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan; therefore, calls on India to abandon its provocative rhetoric and baseless assertions about IIOJK, and to instead, engage in a meaningful dialogue for a just, peaceful, and lasting resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and for durable peace in South Asia.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024