Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

Mpox virus: current situation, preventive steps to be discussed tomorrow

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 02 Sep, 2024 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: As Monkeypox cases are rising in the country, the government on Sunday convened an important meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss the current situation and to take preventive measures on time.

According to sources, the meeting will be chaired by Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, the coordinator for the prime minister’s health sector.

The provincial secretaries, directors general of health, and representatives from National Health Institute (NIH) and National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) will attend the meeting.

The meeting will be given a briefing on the current situation and arrangements made to combat Monkeypox.

Additionally, proposals regarding the possible procurement of the MPX vaccine will be discussed.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a fourth case of Mpox has been reported from Peshawar.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the affected person belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson said the 47-year-old citizen was isolated on August 29 by Border Health Services staff based on symptoms. The affected person has come from the Gulf countries.

National Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath said that an effective screening system is working at all airports.

He said that Pakistan has taken effective measures to prevent Mpox and federal capital and provinces are in close coordination. He said that the government is ensuring that all the necessary steps are taken on time.

Dr Mukhtar said that the Ministry of Health is regularly monitoring the situation. He said that the Ministry of Health and provincial governments are engaged in ensuring advance measures.

Amid rising cases of Mpox virus, the NIH has issued an urgent advisory concerning an unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox, affecting multiple countries.

This advisory aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current global and national Monkeypox outbreak situation and offer guidance to all relevant stakeholders on prevention, detection, and response strategies.

In the advisory, health authorities, healthcare providers, and public health organizations are urged to intensify surveillance, enhance diagnostic capabilities, and implement robust preventive measures to curb the spread of Mpox. The public is advised to stay informed, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

