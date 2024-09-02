Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
12th Rabi-ul-Awwal: CCPO reviews security measures

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2024 07:55am

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed overall law and order situation and other important professional matters during a meeting here on Sunday.

The CCPO issued instructions to prepare a coordinated security plan for the processions, rallies and gatherings to be held on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The CCPO directed the formation of a committee under DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar to review the reasons behind the acquittal of suspects in drug-related cases.

The committee will also include SSP (Investigations) and SSP (Operations) as its members. The committee is tasked with examining the reasons for acquittals in cases involving large quantities of seized drugs.

The CCPO emphasized that disciplinary action will be taken against investigating officers or other staff found guilty of negligence, incompetence or wrong intentions.

The CCPO instructed the enforcement of strict checks on suspicious vehicles at entry and exit points of the city using Safe City Authority’s CCTV cameras. He also mandated action against stolen, tampered and fake number plate vehicles through the e-police app.

The CCPO directed divisional SPs to enhance their command and ensure timely completion of case investigations. He emphasized the importance of public service through open court sessions and encouraged SPs and SDPOs to adopt an open-door policy and maintain continuous liaison with the public.

law and order situation CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana security measures 12th Rabi ul Awwal

