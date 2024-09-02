Sikh pilgrims: Foundation stone laid for new building at Nankana Sahib

LAHORE: In order to facilitate Sikh pilgrims at Nankana Sahib, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, laid the foundation stone for a new building .This building will include the construction of 100 rooms, dedicated to accommodating and providing comfort to pilgrims visiting from around the world.

Speaking to reporters on this occasion, the Provincial Minister said that providing better facilities for Sikh pilgrims remains a top priority, ensuring that they can perform their religious duties in a comfortable environment.

Earlier, the Provincial Minister also visited various Gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Lila Ram and Gurdwara Bhatti Sahib. During the visit, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora inaugurated the Langar Halls in these Gurdwaras. The purpose of these Langar Halls is to provide free meals to the pilgrims, which is a tradition of the Sikh religion.

During his visit, the Provincial Minister instructed the representatives of the Evacuee Trust Property Board to ensure transparency and timely completion of all development projects. He emphasized that these projects would play a crucial role in promoting religious tourism and strengthening the national economy.

The Provincial Minister assured that the Punjab Government prioritizes the facilitation of pilgrims and respects their religious freedom. He directed all relevant institutions to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal. The Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, and other related individuals were also present with him.

