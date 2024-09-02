RIPHAH joins hands with BISP for public empowerment through skills development programme

ISLAMABAD: Representatives from Riphah International University held an important meeting with Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), to discuss potential projects for mutual collaboration aimed at enhancing public welfare and betterment.

The RIPHAH team, led by Muhammad Junaid Khan, included Mehr Ali and Waqar Khan, were engaged in discussions with key members of the BISP team, including Idrees Mian, Director General of Complimentary Initiatives; Irfan Ullah Khan, Director of Media; and Maryam Sikandar, Deputy Director of Media.

Senator Rubina Khalid expressed her keen interest in the various educational initiatives of RIPHAH especially the recently establish RIHCA - RIPHAH Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts.

She appreciated RIPHAH’s contribution in terms of offering growth oriented and modern learning opportunities to the public.

The primary objective of this meeting was to establish a strong public-private partnership between RIPHAH International University and BISP. Both parties explored various avenues for collaboration, with a particular focus on skill development programs and scholarships.

These initiatives are designed to support the beneficiaries of BISP by providing them with essential skills and educational opportunities, ultimately contributing to their socio-economic upliftment.

