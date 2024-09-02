AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

PDP demands probe into ‘poor’ construction of roads in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Majority of the roads of Karachi went extremely damaged in recent rains which has exposed their substandard construction and the government should investigate into this matter and fix responsibility to the corrupt officials and contractors who caused this loss of billions of rupees to the taxpayers money, demanded Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said though the nexus of government officers and private contractors to loot the public money is active in whole Pakistan but in Sindh it has already crossed all limits. He said government officers from top to bottom are involved in corruption in government contracts, especially of road and street construction.

He said a bunch of blue-eyed contractors always get lucrative contracts and if a proper investigation is carried out political affiliation of these contractors could easily be established. He said it is alleged that not only the officers but the ministers of the concerned departments also get their share from this corruption and kickbacks money.

He said in some departments the rate of commission in government contracts is almost fifty percent, adding after paying this commission and kickbacks money the contractors are allowed to use substandard material in contracted projects. He said in recent rains some portions of Main University Road and Jahangir Road went washed away that were reconstituted or repaired just a few months ago.

He said Lahore has also received heavy rains but the roads and streets of Lahore are not as affected as the roads and streets of Karachi. This is because the political corruption level in Punjab is much lesser than in Sindh.

Altaf Shakoor said shoddy construction of roads is the wastage of public money which is a direct violation of human rights and the Supreme Court could rightly take suo moto notice of it. He said civil society could also file a constitutional petition against shoddy construction of roads in Karachi in the Sindh High Court to stop this wastage of taxpayer money and ensure that the corrupt contractors and their brackets and patrons in the Sindh government are sent to jail. He said it also must be probed why certain contractors and certain construction material companies are always given government contracts in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Government Sindh High Court construction of roads Altaf Shakoor PDP street construction

