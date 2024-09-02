AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

Axle load curbs on highways and GT Road: Minister introduces tougher measures

APP Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatisation, and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday has announced new measures to enforce axle load restrictions on highways and GT Roads.

According to a press release in a bid to enhance road safety and infrastructure integrity, Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has mandated stricter enforcement of axle load restrictions on all highways, including the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Federal Minister chairing a joint meeting with the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Khan emphasized the importance of replicating motorway standards for heavy vehicle regulations across national roads.

Minister directed that weigh stations, akin to those on motorways, be established to ensure compliance with weight limits, preventing potential damage to road infrastructure.

Additionally, Abdul Aleem Khan underscored the need for comprehensive surveillance and e-Challans to address violations such as speeding, not wearing seat belts, and mobile phone use while driving.

Federal Minister also highlighted future planning for highway construction, stipulating that new motorways must feature at least two lanes in each direction and no fewer than six lanes in total.

Aleem Khan called for expedited efforts to complete ongoing projects, including the Sialkot, Kharian, and Islamabad motorways, through coordinated policies between NHA and FWO.

Director General FWO Maj. General Abdul Sami and NHA Chairman Shehryar Sultan briefed the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on the status of various under-construction projects.

Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud also participated in the meeting.

