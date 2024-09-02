AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

TECNO, Hope Uplift Foundation to promote technological education

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

LAHORE: TECNO, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has joined hands with Hope Uplift Foundation in an initiative aimed at promoting education in technological advancement.

The initiative was officially launched at a charity event, here Sunday, with Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s first Olympian to win gold in track and field at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as the chief guest.

TECNO has taken a major step in empowering technology by establishing a fully equipped computer lab and donating 20 computers to the NGO.

Arshad Nadeem remarked, “I am deeply honored and happy to be part of this remarkable initiative. The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and they need our support. Education, combined with devoted learning and hard work, is the path to progress. By empowering this generation with the tools they need, we are setting the foundation for Pakistan’s bright future.”

Adeel Tahir, Sales Director TECNO said, “Our goal is not just to offer state-of-the-art technology and products; it’s about improving society in every way possible. Partnering with Hope Uplift Foundation was the best step in reaffirming our commitment to building a better future for our country. We are dedicated to continuing such impactful work and making a positive difference in the years to come.”

Lubna Shakoh, the Founder & President of the Hope Uplift Foundation, expressed, “We are incredibly grateful to TECNO Pakistan for their generous support. By donating computers and providing high-tech training, TECNO is playing a pivotal role in uplifting our generation and bridging the digital divide. Together, we can drive meaningful change and cultivate a brighter future for the youth of the country.”

