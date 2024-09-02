PFF, Forward Sports and Capitals Sports sign MoU

LAHORE: To showcase the worldwide contributions of the Sialkot football manufacturing industry, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Forward Sports and Capital Sports.

The MoU ceremony took place at the Forward Sports headquarters and was graced by PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, Managing Director of Forward Sports Khawaja Hassan Masood and Director of Business Development Capital Sports, Hamdan Nouman Yoshida.

The partnership aims to honour the legacy of Sialkot’s craftsmanship by creating a dedicated display at the PFF Headquarters in Lahore. The display wall will be designed to the highest standards of quality and aesthetics to ensure that the history and significance of Sialkot’s contributions to world football manufacturing are recognized and celebrated.

Sharing his views, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik stated, “We are proud to partner with Forward Sports and Capital Sports, leaders in the industry, to showcase this rich history at PFF headquarters. The display will not only honour the past but inspire future generations to continue this legacy of excellence.”

Khawaja Hassan Masood, Managing Director of Forward Sports, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “Sialkot’s footballs have reached every corner of the world and the partnership with PFF is a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to the countless hands that have crafted them. We are excited to work together to create a display that truly reflects the spirit and skill of Sialkot’s artisans.”

