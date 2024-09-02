AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

Minister slams PTI supporters

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PTI supporters have become blind, deaf, and dumb due to their malice for Nawaz Sharif. She remarked that Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, saved Pakistan from bankruptcy, while his daughter is dedicated to serving the people of Punjab day and night. Nawaz Sharif is a leader who talks about the country and the nation. She expressed these views in response to Asad Qaiser’s statement.

She said that Nawaz Sharif has indeed returned to Pakistan and established governments both at the federal and provincial levels. While your incompetent and unfortunate leader, Imran Khan, dug a pit, Shehbaz Sharif is trying to fill it. He is working tirelessly for the country’s progress. The day is not far when Pakistan will stand on its own feet, and those dreaming of Pakistan’s bankruptcy will be left with only their dreams.

She further added that Nawaz Sharif is the lifeblood, honor, and pride of this nation. Unlike Imran Khan, who desired to drop an atomic bomb on the country, Nawaz Sharif aspires for Pakistan to have a significant place in the international community.

She also commented that those who criticize the process of opening constituencies run away from the recount process like a monkey fleeing from a sling. Since your leaders in jail are corrupt and dishonest, it is you who need to engage in negotiations and beg. We have no interest in talking to you.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asad Qaiser Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PTI Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Minister slams PTI supporters

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

PQEPC exploring options to resolve its financial woes

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

Promotion of tourism: Stakeholders call for optimal utilisation of fisheries sector

Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

Islamic financing helps govt save billions

Read more stories