Minister slams PTI supporters

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PTI supporters have become blind, deaf, and dumb due to their malice for Nawaz Sharif. She remarked that Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, saved Pakistan from bankruptcy, while his daughter is dedicated to serving the people of Punjab day and night. Nawaz Sharif is a leader who talks about the country and the nation. She expressed these views in response to Asad Qaiser’s statement.

She said that Nawaz Sharif has indeed returned to Pakistan and established governments both at the federal and provincial levels. While your incompetent and unfortunate leader, Imran Khan, dug a pit, Shehbaz Sharif is trying to fill it. He is working tirelessly for the country’s progress. The day is not far when Pakistan will stand on its own feet, and those dreaming of Pakistan’s bankruptcy will be left with only their dreams.

She further added that Nawaz Sharif is the lifeblood, honor, and pride of this nation. Unlike Imran Khan, who desired to drop an atomic bomb on the country, Nawaz Sharif aspires for Pakistan to have a significant place in the international community.

She also commented that those who criticize the process of opening constituencies run away from the recount process like a monkey fleeing from a sling. Since your leaders in jail are corrupt and dishonest, it is you who need to engage in negotiations and beg. We have no interest in talking to you.

